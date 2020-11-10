Obsequies John McKee and Mary Lou Watson McKee were the blessed parents of a bundle of joy on July 20th of 1935 with a beautiful daughter, Barbara Dean McKee, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was the only child to this union and she learned at an early age that "to whom much is given – much is required." Her mother, being the oldest to three younger sisters, instilled in her the importance of family and her grandmother instilled in all of them that through Christ Jesus – All things are possible." At an early age, she confessed Christ as the Savior of her life at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and remained active there until converting to Catholism when she married. Ms. Rodney began her education at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Baton Rouge and completed her formative years of education at the Southern University Laboratory School System. After graduating high school, Ms. Rodney matriculated and earned an undergraduate degree from Southern University Agricultural and Mechanical College, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She attended Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the University of California, University of Southern California, Pepperdine College, all in Los Angeles, California, Laverne College in Laverne, California, Azusa Pacific College in Azusa, California, and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. She later earned the Master's of Arts degree in elementary education from Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She belonged to several civic and professional organizations to include Phi Delta Kappa, the International Reading Association, the National Reading Association, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated to name a few. While at Southern University, Ms. Rodney met the love of her life, James Wallace Rodney, and the two were married on May 25, 1957 in Santa Monica, California. Later the two added to their union one son, Keith Anthony. She began her teaching career in the Los Angeles Unified School District as an English and Social Studies Teacher and later served as the Assistant to the Dean of Discipline, English Department Coordinator, and Reading Improvement Specialist at Mark Twain Junior High School. After ten (10) years of teaching in California, Ms. Rodney and her husband moved abroad and began teaching and held administrative assignments at Wetzel Elementary, Mannheim Middle and High Schools, and Baumholder American High School in Mannheim and Baumholder, Germany. Upon retiring from the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany after twenty-seven years, Ms. Rodney and her husband returned home, to Baton Rouge, to begin their retirement. Of course, neither retired, but instead became very active and avid workers at St. Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, St. Paul Adult Learning Center, in the community, and supporting the Southern University Jaguars. She shared her many talents there with the children of the church and she loved to write plays, to critique and edit papers, and to help "Honey" prepare meals for the many activities held at their home and at the church with the St. Paul's St. Vincent DePaul Committee. Ms. Rodney was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Joyce Daniel; father, John McKee; God-mother, Dorothy Richardson; brother, Frederick McKee; mother, Mary Lou Turner; three aunts, Edna Turner, Priscilla Lane Franklin, and Burnetta Ethlyn Jones. In April of 2020, her husband of sixty-three (63) years, James Wallace Rodney, and her son, Keith Anthony Rodney, transitioned to be with the Lord and six (6) months later on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home, God called her to join her family in the celestial shores. She is survived by a loving family of cousins including Carolyn Washington and Marquesa (Nnamndi) Ukawilu of Aubrey, Texas, Raphael Washington of Atlanta, Georgia, Patricia Green, Brianna Green, and Loretta Thompson Martin, all of Marshall, Texas, Leonetta Thompson of Houston, Texas, Mary Lee Henderson (Leslie) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Cheryl Burns of Houston, Texas; one grandson, Charles Vincent; one daughter-in-law, Evavattae Greene Rodney; two sisters-in-laws, Carolyn Gilmore McKee and Sylvia Trahan; one brother-in-law, John Whitney Rodney (Adeal) of New Roads, Louisiana; one God-sister, Emma Royal (Harold); four God-children, Karen Nettles, Terri Stewart, Ronald Derosans and Mia McKee; nieces and nephews; several close friends from elementary school and from teaching in California and Germany of many, many years, Willie B. Bourgeois, Lana Brody, Evelyn Ellis, Cynthia Johnson, Shirley C. Murray, and Teresa Riddle; as well as other relatives and friends. To celebrate the life of this "consummate humanitarian and educator," a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon, along with the reciting of the rosary at 12 noon and the funeral mass starts at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service and the entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 100 person maximum capacity with facial masks and social distancing required. The services can be viewed on YouTube, under Barbara Dean McKee Rodney Live Stream Service.

