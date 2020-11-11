1/1
Barbara Dianne Carter "Anne" Lord
Barbara Dianne "Anne" Carter Lord, born in Monroe, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 9, 2020, at 3:04 pm (at OLOL) at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents, John B. & Alberta P. Carter; and her husband, Jack V. Lord. She is survived by her four daughters: Catherine D. Lord, of Raleigh, NC; Janne E. Crews, of Crowley, LA; Nancy L. Cuccio and her husband Samuel, of Baton Rouge, LA; and Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick and her husband Kyle, of Prilep, Macedonia; and her nine grandchildren: Kate and Sarah Crews; Matthew, Anna Catherine, Elizabeth and John Michael Cuccio; and Rebekah, Joshua and Daniel Kirkpatrick. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at First Baptist Church (Baton Rouge) on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 noon. Graveside service will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
