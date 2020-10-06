1/1
Barbara Elaine Paulk McClendon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Elaine Paulk McClendon, a native of Pineville, Louisiana and long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her three children, Bridget Chapin (Mark) of Burke, VA, Karen Nolan of Denham Springs, and Al McClendon (Kristin) also of Denham Springs. She was grandmother to John Chapin (Jessica) of Brooklyn, NY, Richard Chapin (Katie) of Chantilly, VA, Connor McClendon (Brittany) of Baton Rouge, and Morgan McClendon of Denham Springs, and great-grandmother to Hannah and Evie Chapin of Chantilly, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Glenn Rush McClendon, her parents, Lena Nugent and Albert Paulk, and her brother Earl Paulk. Barbara graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, and retired as a school bus driver for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. Barbara was a committed Christian, choir member and Sunday school teacher for many years at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. A private service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Thursday, October 8.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved