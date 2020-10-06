Barbara Elaine Paulk McClendon, a native of Pineville, Louisiana and long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her three children, Bridget Chapin (Mark) of Burke, VA, Karen Nolan of Denham Springs, and Al McClendon (Kristin) also of Denham Springs. She was grandmother to John Chapin (Jessica) of Brooklyn, NY, Richard Chapin (Katie) of Chantilly, VA, Connor McClendon (Brittany) of Baton Rouge, and Morgan McClendon of Denham Springs, and great-grandmother to Hannah and Evie Chapin of Chantilly, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Glenn Rush McClendon, her parents, Lena Nugent and Albert Paulk, and her brother Earl Paulk. Barbara graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana, and retired as a school bus driver for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. Barbara was a committed Christian, choir member and Sunday school teacher for many years at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. A private service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Thursday, October 8.

