Barbara Evelyn Chustz, 'Babs' to family and friends, was born in 1938, the fifth of ten children, to Lawrence and Evelyn Chustz, in Glynn, Louisiana. As soon as she was able, she worked in the cotton fields along with her parents and older siblings until the family moved to Baton Rouge in 1951. After her two older sisters, Trina and Una, married, and her older brother Roger joined the army, Babs served as "Tee Mom" to her younger siblings. Her big sister role became even more important when our father died an early and tragic death in 1953, leaving our mother with seven dependent children. Babs easily assumed the role, as she loved caring for and playing with children. In Baton Rouge, the Chustz family attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and Barbara graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School. As a young adult, Barbara moved to California and lived there for several years. While there, she worked on the assembly line in manufacturing plants. Her jobs presented her with the opportunity to send toys and other gifts to her younger siblings in Baton Rouge. It was gratifying for her to be able to give them a better childhood than she had. Upon her return to Baton Rouge, Babs lived with our mother until she moved into senior living facilities. Unable to have children of her own, Babs doted on all babies born to her siblings and their children. As she aged, Babs battled illness, both physical and mental, but she never forgot a family member at Christmas or a birthday. Babs was preceded in death by her parents, her niece Paula, two brothers, Lawrence and Roger, and three sisters, Una, Trina and Georgia. She leaves to treasure her memory two brothers, Clyde and Theodore, and two sisters, Rita and Elaine, 18 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (12369 LA-416, Lakeland, LA 70752) at 11:00 am celebrated by Ftr. Todd Lloyd. Burial will follow at Chenal Cemetery in Lakeland.

