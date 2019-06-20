Barbara F. Harvey

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Barbara F. Harvey departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 74, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation to continue at St. Charles Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
