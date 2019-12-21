Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Forrester Hebert. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave. View Map Mass of Christian Burial Following Services Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"She came; She loved; She was loved." Barbara Forrester Hebert, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Barbara was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Savannah, Georgia in 1962. Attained a Bachelor of Science in Professional Arts from St. Joseph's College, Standish, Maine in 1983 and a Masters Degree of Human development In 1985 from the University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma. In 1962 Barbara married the love of her Iife Larry Hebert in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Savannah, Georgia with 57 years of marriage. That was defined by blessings, joys and that God was loving. After marriage she moved to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas, where her husband was a Captain in The United States Air Force. In 1964, she moved to New Orleans where her husband was Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Cardiology at LSU School of Medicine Pediatric Department. Barbara along with her husband moved to Baton Rouge in 1969 where he was Head of The Earl K. Long Pediatric Department where they have remained living in Baton Rouge for the past 45 years. Barbara was a warm, open, loving, and principled woman who dedicated her life volunteering helping those less fortunate as well as being actively involved in programs designed to help prevent child abuse. Barbara was a committed volunteer and served as a facilitator for the Louisiana Council on Child Abuse (LCCA) "First Steps" program at Earl K. Long Hospital and Woman's Hospital becoming the first volunteer to initiate the "First Steps" program at Earl K. Long Hospital, a primary prevention program to help LCCA and the community prevent child abuse. She also participated in the "Rainbows Program" at St. Thomas More School where she dedicated ten years to helping children who are hurting from stressful events such as death of a parent, separation of parents or divorce. As an American Red Cross volunteer for several years at Earl K. Long, Barbara was known as the "play lady" by the children who were admitted to the Children's Unit where she provided organized recreational activities to them to help their hospital stay be less stressful. Barbara also assisted the medical and psychology staffs in providing play and supervision therapy to children who were admitted because of severe child abuse or abandonment. Her volunteer efforts were also recognized in fund raising for the Children's Unit at Earl K.Long Hospital. Barbara was an active member of the East Baton Rouge Parrish medical society alliance where she was elected to be Chairperson of Nursing Scholarship, Doctors Day, and Community Health Fair Committees as well as serving as the Alliance's Chaplain and Board Member. Barbara was an active parishioner in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church where she attended daily mass and devotions. In 2013, she suffered a stroke. She kept up a tenacious battle with physical, occupational, and speech therapies through the years in an effort to again enjoy her home, going to Broadway plays, dancing to Cajun music, attending religious services at her favorite catholic churches, visiting her grandchildren in Memphis, Tennessee, spending time at their camp in Milton, but mostly simple ordinary family-time with her husband Larry. During her recovery from the stroke, true to character, her thoughts and questions were of the well-being of others. Preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Suttles Forrester and Heneritta Lezan Forrester. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Ann Redmont and grandchildren Mason Redmont and Ross Redmont of Memphis Tennessee, sisters Joan Christian of Savannah, Georgia and Rita Spence of Montgomery, Alabama as well as one brother Phil Forrester of Atlanta, Georgia, brother in law Jimmie Hebert and sister in law Jonell Hebert of Milton, Louisiana and several nieces, cousins, uncles and aunts. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial, presided by Fr. Cleo Milano, will immediately follow the visitation. Entombment will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 100 E Milton Ave, Lafayette, LA. Special thanks to caregivers over several years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "She came; She loved; She was loved." Barbara Forrester Hebert, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. 