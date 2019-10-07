Barbara ""Bobbye"" Galloway Cedotal, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00am. Father Mike Schatze will celebrate the mass of Christian burial at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by son, Larry Cedotal and wife Renee' Cedotal, daughter, Paula Cedotal Morales and husband Monty, three grandchildren, Courtney Cedotal Sanders, Chris Morales and wife Danielle, and Celeste Morales Waguespack and husband Scott, four great-grandchildren, Riley, Allie, and Sydney Waguespack, and Sawyer Morales. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Martha Jane Galloway, her husband, Henry P, Cedotal, and her brother, Billy Galloway. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made SPCA. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019