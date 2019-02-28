Celebration of Life Services for Barbara H. Echols will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Hollywood Church of Christ, 5111 Hollywood Street, with interment to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Echols will be placed in the church at 12 noon. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019