Barbara H. Perry
Barbara H. Perry, age 89, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church for many years. Barbara was known for her kindness and joy towards others. She had a mothering spirit and was loved by many. Survived by her children, Jeannie Bringhurst (Robert) and James Fulton; brother, Tommy Hunt; sister, Vestal Wethey (James); grandchildren, Kristi Bringhurst Dupuy, Brittany Boudreaux (Devin) and 6 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benny Perry and the father of her children, Harold Fulton. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Rd, Central with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Williamsburg Senior Living Community, especially the caregivers, Alicia, Gloria and Ashley for their love and special care. CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
