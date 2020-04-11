"Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." -Psalm 23:6. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Barbara Hall Schmidt, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Slaughter, LA. A private family burial will be at Buetoville Cemetery in Ethel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She is survived by two daughters, Kim Schmidt Granier and her husband Ron; Tina Schmidt Tynes and her husband Turk; five grandchildren: Tabatha Tynes Murray(Mark), Ty Tynes(Fran), Taylor Tynes Priest(Tal), Luke Granier(Amanda), and Katie Granier Atkinson(D.J.); ten great-grandchildren: Phillip Earnhart, Cole, Jack, and Anna Claire Atkinson, Trey and Grant Tynes, Addison and John Luke Granier, Lilly and Tal Priest Jr., and sister, Myrtle Hall Pettit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harold Schmidt, parents, J. Armin and Myrtle Doughty Hall, and brother, Joseph Armin Hall, Jr. The family wishes to thank Deborah Barrett, Sadie Thornhill and Alison Day for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, PO Box 148, Clinton, LA 70722. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020