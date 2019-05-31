Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Helen Juino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Helen Juino, born October 16, 1935, left us on May 10, 2019. There are many people who come in and out of our lives. New faces, old faces but it's very rare for a person to leave an impact on all the lives they meet, but that's what Barbara Helen Juino was…a rare soul. One who left a glow on each soul she touched. She was a strong and powerful woman who said what she felt and never backed down. She was the kind of person who you would talk to and know you wouldn't be judged because even if she didn't agree with what you chose or did she loved you either way and would support you know matter what and at the end of the day you know she would always be there for you. She was a trickster and jokester and made laughs for us all. She drew beautiful pictures with beautiful colors that lit up the room and walls. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and most of all a friend. To know her is to miss her and to miss her is to love. May the hearts she touched and the ones she love always spread the glow she shared and although she's moved on she will always be there for finally our angel has been given her wings. We will love and miss you always. She is survived by her 5 daughters and 3 sons-in-law, Debbie and Evan Jahromi, Pam and Ed Jackson, Cindy Garman, Barbara and Harold Bowlin and Rachel Juino. One brother, Wayne Bowers. 8 grandchildren, Helen Cakus, Eddie Robertson, James Juino, Nicole Simms, Rashaun Juino, Danielle Beane, Sydney Roberts and Julian Juino and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband James Juino, Father Frank Bowers, Mother Doris Bowers and Sister Shirley Favaron. A memorial service to bury her ashes will be held grave side on June 15, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker La at 10 am.

