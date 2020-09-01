Barbara "Joan" Hoyt joined her husband in heaven on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 75 years old. She was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana but was a resident of Livingston, Louisiana. She loved and adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. During her spare time, Barbara enjoyed running the roads or in other words "loafing". While she ran the roads, she often enjoyed window shopping and buying shoes. Barbara was a one of a kind lady who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Walton Hoyt (Karen), Dudley Hoyt (Darla), Chris Hoyt (Stephanie), Carter Hoyt, Terry Hoyt (Connie), and Gary Hoyt (Dee); brother, Nathan Hagan (Earline); 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, W. C. Bunk; parents, Thomas and Ruella Hagan; brothers, Thomas J. Hagan, Jr., C. R. Hagan, and Ray Hagan; sisters, Margaret Arnold and Helen Olsen; granddaughter, Tonya Hoyt and great-granddaughters, Laura Morgan and Michelle Hoyt. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at James Chapel United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the James Chapel of United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com.
