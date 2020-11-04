Barbara J. Boudreaux, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 26, 2020. A memorial service will take place at a later date. She is survived by her sister, Agnes Chauvin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayes and Marie Hebert Boudreaux; brothers, Norman, Kirby, and Louis Boudreaux. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House and The Haven for their care and compassion. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

