"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Barbara "Bobbie" Jean McLin, 77, a resident of Central, Louisiana, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020. Bobbie was born September 25, 1942 in Madisonville, LA - growing up in Baton Rouge. After attending school at Brookstown Elementary, and Prescott Jr High, she graduated from Istrouma High School in 1960 and went on to have a rich career spanning 25 years with the LA State Department of Transportation. Bobbie is survived by her sister, Nelda Lee McLin. Together they have tended to their family and community, traveled the world, and practiced a special kindness that has encouraged all who have known them. She was preceded in death by her father, Hiram McLin and mother, Vera Flenniken McLin. Bobbie's heart was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as displayed in her years of love and service at Weller Avenue Baptist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church. Her church has been her family, where she loved and cared for multiple generations of children - encouraging imaginations and teaching virtues that they would carry out into their lives. Her lifetime commitment to outreach, especially through organizations such as the Women's Missionary Union, sought to ensure that the good message of her faith reached all who could hear it. Bobbie's attentive, meticulous, sweet nature is best evidenced in the extraordinarily delicate crochet and handwork with which she would occupy herself. More often than not she would then gift these intricate pieces as tokens of affection. One could also list numerous warmly prepared potluck dishes, her passion for yard work and genealogy and a humility in doing all things well. All these things indicators of the way Bobbie extended a sense of family to everyone she met. Truly, Bobbie and Nelda have both been examples of the practical ways God's love might be shared with others far and near. We would like to give special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and Caregivers at Zachary Manor, Lane Memorial Hospital and Clarity Hospice at the Crossing for the many kindnesses extended to Ms Bobbie and Ms Nelda during this time. Arrangements are as follows - with a visitation at Immanuel Baptist Church from 10:00am until a celebration service at 12:00noon - Monday, June 15, 2020 conducted by Pastor Andy Pierce. Burial will follow at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Samaritan's Purse.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store