Barbara Jean Adams Kern, our beloved Mootsie, 85, of Baton Rouge La, passed away on February 14, 2020. Though Barbara was born in Cleveland Ohio, she moved to Baton Rouge as a young mother. She had a lifelong love of travel, which brought her to such diverse places as Roatan, Japan, Germany, France and even California. In its fullest expression she bought an RV, joined the Cruise'n Cajuns and hit the road to see America with her toy poodle Andy. Ever since her youngest son unexpectedly brought home a free puppy, Barbara had a love of animals. Over her long and full life she had many pets; cats, dogs, birds, fish, a horse and even, briefly, a skunk. Once her children started school, Barbara joined the workforce. She was an excellent stenographer and worked as a secretary in a steel fabrication plant and an engineering firm. She was the first woman to become a buyer at Kaiser Aluminum and ran a travel agency when she lived in Roatan, Honduras. For many years, Barbara was an active member at Lanier Baptist Church. Barbara's greatest love was always her children and grandchildren many of whom came into her life through a large, loving and mixed family. In every place she lived she took great delight when they would come to visit and helped them broaden their view of the world. When she took up RVing, her grandchildren were her favored guests. More than anything, she taught them that it is love, not blood that bonds a family. Red-head by choice, stylishly colorful in her dress, a natural beauty, Barbara's friendly kindness to others always left an impression of a woman who loved life. She danced, gardened, took delight in hummingbird visits, was occasionally mischievous, took great joy in family gatherings and had a knack of making the ordinary, extraordinary. The family wishes to thank Garden View Assisted Living and The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and kindness during Barbara's passing. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020

