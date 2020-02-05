Barbara Jean Hawkins Jenson, age 72, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1. She is survived by her son, Aaron Jenson of California, her daughter, Christina (Michael) Macias of California, and daughter, Jackie (Michael) Ambeau of Baton Rouge, 5 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of life services will be held at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, Friday, Feb. 7, Viewing 9am-11am, with services following at 11am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Mausoleum 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020