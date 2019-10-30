Barbara Jean Rowe "FeFe" Daggs

Obituary
Barbara Jean "FeFe" Rowe Daggs, a native and resident of Maringouin, La departed this earthly life on October 25, 2019 surrounded by family. She earned her wings for her heavenly home. She's survived by daughter Lorie McKnight, son Russell Rowe (Lisa), two sisters Bessie Rowe and Semonia Price, three brothers Lionel Willis, Johnny Ray Wells (Mary Louise), and Samuel Feast (Patricia), eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visiting Friday November 01, 2019 4:00pm-7pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin,La. Religious Service Saturday, November 02, 2019, 11:00am at Mt Pilgrim Baptist Church, 8900 Gravious Lane, Maringouin, LA conducted by Pastor Warren A LeJeune Jr. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
