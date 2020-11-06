Barbara Jean Saucier Hannaman, February 7, 1932 - October 4, 2020, passed away at the age of 88 on Oct. 4, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She is joyfully dancing in heaven with her loving husband, Bob Hannaman, who preceded her in death in 1989. Barbara was residing with her twin sister, Beryl Camacho, who preceded her in death in 2019. Barbara and Beryl had that special bond uniquely shared by identical twins. We can imagine these beautiful dark haired twin drum majorettes with their sparkling blue eyes and infectious laughs leading their high school marching band with batons twirling high in the air. Always impeccably dressed, Barbara had a successful banking career, retiring as a Vice President of Chase Bank. She was a professional level chef, baker and cake decorator. An avid animal lover, Barbara was always surrounded by a menagerie of cats, dogs, birds and horses. At home in the garden, she could often be found tending her flowers and vegetables. Barbara was devoted to her parents, Sadie and Ernest Saucier, and lovingly cared for Sadie for the last 20 years of her life. The love of Barbara's life was her husband, Bob Hannaman. They were true soulmates and shared a zest for love, laughter and ballroom dancing. It was a privilege to know them. Barbara is survived by her brother, Gerald Saucier, her brother-in-law, Emanuel Camacho Sr, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 in Baton Rouge at Resthaven, Garden of Prayer.

