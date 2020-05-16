Barbara Jean Stirgus, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, gained her heavenly wings on May 12, 2020 at 7:11 pm. She was 65 years old, born to the late Marjorie and Albert Collins, Sr. on November 9, 1954. She is survived by her husband James Stirgus, Sr., two daughters Chenel Collins (dedicated friend Clyde Robertson, Jr.), Brittany (Marcus) Dogan, 3 bonus sons, 2 bonus daughters, 5 grandchildren JaCobie and JaQuan Collins, JaKyri Thomas, MaKenzie and MaKenlye Dogan and a special aunt Dorothy Ezeff. 8 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 godchildren a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Marjorie and Albert Collins, Sr. Viewing for immediate family on Monday, May 18, 2020. A private graveside service for immediate family will follow on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, conducted by Rev. Oliver Washington. Interment at St. Peter B.C. Cemetery, Erwinville, La.

