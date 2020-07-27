1/1
Barbara Jeffcoat
Barbara Jeffcoat, a native of Asheville, NC and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 89. Barbara could light up a room with her smile and infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and brought joy to everyone she met. Some of her fondest memories took place at the family lake house on Lake Murray, SC. Her family and friends loved to hear her stories about the lake and of all the fun times with Tom and her in-laws. She was an avid reader and could finish a thick novel in one day. Although she was 89 years old, her memory and wit were unmatched. She was a devoted family Matriarch. Raising her children and grandchildren and her latest joy was doting on her great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by daughter, Cindy Campbell and husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Robert Jeffcoat and wife, Nichole, Amber Gremillion Shah and husband, Akheil, Ashley Jeffcoat, and Jill Campbell Penn and husband, Wes; great-grandchildren, Neal, Nathan, Madison, Audrey, Ava, Jackson, Riley, Maddie, Logan, Greyson and Alanna; nieces, Jana Melonas and husband, Frank, and Kay Williams and husband, Ted; nephew, Eddie Cochran; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Jeffcoat; son, Riley Jeffcoat, II; grandsons, Riley Jeffcoat, III and Carl Gremillion, III. Also, her adored dog, Sadie Mae. Along with so many others dear family and friends. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Barbara's name to your charity of choice in her memory. Greenoaks Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
