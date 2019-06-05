Barbara Jo Rice a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend went to her eternal home on May 31, 2019 at the age of 73. She leaves behind to cherish her memories daughter Karen Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA. four grandchildren Tre' Gautreau and wife Jamie of Gonzales, LA., Jarid Thompson and wife Brittany of Tomball, TX., Kristen Thompson and Cody Kirlin of New Orleans, LA., Arleigh Apgar of St. Amant, LA., four great-grandchildren Addison Gautreau, Jaxson Gautreau of Gonzales, LA., Aiden Thompson, Dylan Thompson of Tomball, TX. Barbara was always the hard working and loving backbone of her family, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents Carley Cordell Miller, Laura Loraine Miller, daughter Jennifer Rice, sisters Irma Morace, Beverly Valdez, brother Carley Cordell "Butch" Miller Jr., niece Shea Shelton, and her loving friend Clint Melancon. Memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until a celebration of life at 11:00 AM. The family would like to give special thanks to; Mona Becnel, Ruby Reed, Lauryn Smith, all of her friends at Dow Plaquemine, the staff at the Pennington Cancer Center at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019