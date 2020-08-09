1/1
Barbara K. Eiland
Barbara K. Eiland passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs at the age of 79. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church, Denham Springs, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Beech Ridge Cemetery in Denham Springs. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Vicknair and Richard Williamson; sons and daughter-in-law, Bennon Perritt, Jr. and Eric and Kim Eiland; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Ted Butler and Nancy and Lester May; grandchildren, Kristi, Bonnie, Jermey, Kate and Brenda; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Makayla, Jason, Austin and Devin; 5 nieces and 1 nephew. She was a member of Healing Place Church in Denham Springs. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements, (225) 644-9683.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Healing Place Church
AUG
11
Service
01:00 PM
Healing Place Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
