Barbara K. Laurent Jarreau
Barbara K Laurent Jarreau gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2020. She is survived by her sons, James Brett (Pat), Scott Edward (Sharla), and Corey Michael (Kim). Grandchildren, Kayla, Cody, Caitlyn, Brittney, Lauren, Adam and Nicole. Great grandchildren - Silas, Braylon, Marley Kate, Kinley, Lawson, Sawyer, Kodi, Nora, Annabeth, and Natalie Rose arriving 12/28/2020. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ivy Laurent. Her sisters, Frances and Ola, and her brother Edwin Francis. A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 1:00pm at Serenity Oaks on Hwy 73 in Prairieville, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Serenity Oaks
