Barbara Lee Achord Quinn passed away Sunday, april 14, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born in Baton Rouge where she resided until her death. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Baton rouge General Emergency Room and the Oschner Oncology Clinic. She also worked as a teacher of Religious Studies at Redemptorist High School and St. Michael High School. After retirement she was an elementary teacher at St. Alphonsus. She enjoyed gardening and helping others whether that was community service or any one that need help. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was loved and inspired by many for her positive personality and enthusiasm for life. She will surely be missed and cherished. She is survived by a daughter; Antionette 'Toni" Quinn Bankston and husband Hal of Baton Rouge, a son; Richard 'Ritchie' Quinn and wife Candie of Greenwell Springs, 6 grandchildren; Savannah, Luke, Ada Lee and Quinn Bankston, Jesse Quinn and Christine Meyer, a sister; Joann Harrell of Pride, LA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Richard 'Dickie' Quinn, a son Jaye Patrick Quinn, parents; Brice B. Achord Jr. and Lucille L. Achord and a brother; Brice B. Achord, III. Visitation and service Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church beginning at 11:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center in honor of Barbara Quinn. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

