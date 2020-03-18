Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lee Nielson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Lee Nielson (Barton), 82, passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House after a brief illness on Wednesday March 11th, 2020. She was born November 11th, 1937 in Monroe, Washington, and was a resident of Gonzales. She is survived by her sons Jeff Nielson and his wife Maryanne of Grapevine, TX, and Scott Nielson and his wife Anne of Prairieville. Also survived by six grandchildren, Alyssa, Cara, and Samantha, all of Grapevine, and Kylie, Kasey, and Christian of Prairieville, and 3 great grandchldren. Her sisters Carol Hooper, Pat Seresun, and Janet Combs all of Washington State as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jerry Nielson, her parents Howard and Phebe Barton, sisters Shirley Henderson and Jo Krueger. She worked at LSU in the College of Basic Sciences as well as the Department of Microbiology, and later as a legal secretary for many years. She attended The University of Puget Sound and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She had also resided in Eugene, OR, Baton Rouge, West Lafayette, IN, and Gainesville, FL. The Family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center as well as Carpenter House for their care and compassion. Honoring her request, memorial services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Dante's Hope Animal Rescue at www.danteshope.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020

