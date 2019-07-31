Barbara Legier Stelly, a lifelong resident of Fordoche, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Nursing Home at the age of 75. Visiting Friday August 02,2019 9:00am until Funeral at 1:00pm at Fordoche Baptist Church 5555 Fordoche Road Fordoce, La conducted by Rev Alvin Ojay. Interment in St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Cemetery Livonia, La. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Curtis Stelly, Four Children Jackie (Pat) DeRouen, Donna Stelly, Paul (Ericka) Stelly, and Scott (Melanie) Stelly, Sister Betty Scarborough, Grandchildren Hailey St. Romain, Jared St. Romain, Kristen Talbot, Brennan DeRouen, Tylor Cashio, Taylor Stelly, Brett Stelly, Jodie Stelly, and Gavin Stelly, Great Grandchildren McKenzie Johnson, Stella Talbot, Sadie Talbot, Riley St. Romain, Kenleigh St. Romain, and Preslee St. Romain. She is preceded in death by her Parents Louis Legier and Elmira Hebert Legier, Two Sisters Janell LaCombe and Patricia Dies. Active Pallbearers will be Jared St. Romain, Brennan DeRouen, Gavin Stelly, Jeremy LaCombe, Jay LaCombe, and Ramie Scarborough. Honorary Pallbearers Pat Derouen, Drake Lacombe. JR, Meche, and Tyler Cashio. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019