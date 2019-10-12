Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise Iverson Berry. View Sign Service Information Hixson Brothers-Alexandria 701 Jackson Street Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-442-3363 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Hixson Brothers-Alexandria 701 Jackson Street Alexandria , LA 71301 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hixson Brothers-Alexandria 701 Jackson Street Alexandria , LA 71301 View Map Burial Following Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park Ball , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Barbara Louise Iverson Berry will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Pastor Don Thompson, of Redeemer Lutheran Church, officiating. The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA. Barbara was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her deep Christian faith carried her through this life. Barbara Louise Iverson Berry passed away at St. James Place in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Born on August 27, 1927, in Gretna, she was a lifelong Louisiana resident. Barbara raised her family in Rapides parish where she also began her extensive nursing career. In 2015 she moved to New Roads to be close to family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, great-grandmother and friend. She was kind, generous, and witty - bringing a smile to many with a quick rhyme. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Rikkard Iverson and Barbara Loretta Keller Iverson; her husband Trell Ovead Berry Sr.; and brothers Harold Iverson, Henry Iverson, Howard Iverson, and Richard Iverson. She is survived by her sons Trell Berry, Warren Berry, Kevin (Patty) Berry, and Allan (Bridget) Berry; daughters Jeanette (Charles) Vosburg and Kaye (Bruce) Eichler; grandchildren Brian Vosburg, Benjamin Vosburg, Barrett Vosburg, Brock Vosburg, Aaron Eichler, Evan Eichler, Ethan Eichler, Lauren Berry, Weston Berry, Luke Berry, Lydia Berry, Anna Berry, and Samuel Berry; and great-grandchildren Matthew Vosburg, William Vosburg, Charlie Vosburg, Beau Vosburg, Ryder Vosburg, Rhett Vosburg, Olivia Vosburg, Henry Vosburg, Quinn Vosburg, and Emmerie Berry. Barbara's lifelong contribution in and to nursing practice, education and administration are numerous. She received her nursing diploma from the Charity Hospital School of Nursing of New Orleans in 1948 and began her career as a staff nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Alexandria. She later transferred to the VA Hospital in New Orleans to assume duties as an EENT Ward staff nurse, then as a charge nurse on the Tuberculosis Unit. In January of 1950 she left full-time nursing to start her family. In 1960, Barbara returned to active practice as a pediatric charge nurse at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria where she later became Director of Nursing Services in 1975. Huey P. Long Regional Medical Center in Pineville named Barbara as their Director of Nursing Services in 1981 where she administered all nursing department functions as well as Ambulance Service, Central Supply, Infection Control and Quality Assurance until her retirement from state service in 1991. Barbara's nursing expertise was sought by others throughout her career. She served as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing 1983-88. She served on the Louisiana College Department of Nursing Advisory Committee 1984-88, the LSUA Advisory Group for Nursing 1987-91, and the advisory board for Better Care Home Health 1992-2003. Barbara lectured nursing classes each semester at LSU-A on Joint Commission Accreditation 1981-91, and guest lectured nursing classes at Alcorn State University, and at the Alexandria campus of Northwestern State University. Additionally, she served on numerous occasions as a panel member at nursing symposiums, participated in community health fairs, and served as an observer for community disaster drills. Her family thanks everyone who contributed to her health and well-being in her final days. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. To extend condolences to the Berry family please visit at Funeral services for Barbara Louise Iverson Berry will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Pastor Don Thompson, of Redeemer Lutheran Church, officiating. The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA. Barbara was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her deep Christian faith carried her through this life. Barbara Louise Iverson Berry passed away at St. James Place in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Born on August 27, 1927, in Gretna, she was a lifelong Louisiana resident. Barbara raised her family in Rapides parish where she also began her extensive nursing career. In 2015 she moved to New Roads to be close to family. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, great-grandmother and friend. She was kind, generous, and witty - bringing a smile to many with a quick rhyme. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Rikkard Iverson and Barbara Loretta Keller Iverson; her husband Trell Ovead Berry Sr.; and brothers Harold Iverson, Henry Iverson, Howard Iverson, and Richard Iverson. She is survived by her sons Trell Berry, Warren Berry, Kevin (Patty) Berry, and Allan (Bridget) Berry; daughters Jeanette (Charles) Vosburg and Kaye (Bruce) Eichler; grandchildren Brian Vosburg, Benjamin Vosburg, Barrett Vosburg, Brock Vosburg, Aaron Eichler, Evan Eichler, Ethan Eichler, Lauren Berry, Weston Berry, Luke Berry, Lydia Berry, Anna Berry, and Samuel Berry; and great-grandchildren Matthew Vosburg, William Vosburg, Charlie Vosburg, Beau Vosburg, Ryder Vosburg, Rhett Vosburg, Olivia Vosburg, Henry Vosburg, Quinn Vosburg, and Emmerie Berry. Barbara's lifelong contribution in and to nursing practice, education and administration are numerous. She received her nursing diploma from the Charity Hospital School of Nursing of New Orleans in 1948 and began her career as a staff nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Alexandria. She later transferred to the VA Hospital in New Orleans to assume duties as an EENT Ward staff nurse, then as a charge nurse on the Tuberculosis Unit. In January of 1950 she left full-time nursing to start her family. In 1960, Barbara returned to active practice as a pediatric charge nurse at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria where she later became Director of Nursing Services in 1975. Huey P. Long Regional Medical Center in Pineville named Barbara as their Director of Nursing Services in 1981 where she administered all nursing department functions as well as Ambulance Service, Central Supply, Infection Control and Quality Assurance until her retirement from state service in 1991. Barbara's nursing expertise was sought by others throughout her career. She served as a member of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing 1983-88. She served on the Louisiana College Department of Nursing Advisory Committee 1984-88, the LSUA Advisory Group for Nursing 1987-91, and the advisory board for Better Care Home Health 1992-2003. Barbara lectured nursing classes each semester at LSU-A on Joint Commission Accreditation 1981-91, and guest lectured nursing classes at Alcorn State University, and at the Alexandria campus of Northwestern State University. Additionally, she served on numerous occasions as a panel member at nursing symposiums, participated in community health fairs, and served as an observer for community disaster drills. Her family thanks everyone who contributed to her health and well-being in her final days. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. To extend condolences to the Berry family please visit at www.hixsonbrothers.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close