Barbara Louise Price, age 69, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was born on Friday, July 14, 1950, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Jess and Blanche Fisher Burroughs. Barbara enjoyed life and loved watching football and going to casinos, but she especially loved her grand babies and spending time with her family. Barbara and her daughter Trish were best friends and did everything together. She was also an amazing and loving caretaker who would take care of anyone needing caring for, family or friend. Barbara is survived by her sons, Jeremy Burroughs and his wife Meri and Christopher "Mikie" Maranto and his fiance' Sheniese, her daughter, Trish Maranto, her grandchildren, Jess Burroughs, Jacob Burroughs, Brennan Johnson and Devin McDowell, her brothers, Thomas Burroughs and Mike Burroughs and his wife Lucy, and her sister, Jessica "Sissy" Burroughs, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Blanche Fisher Burroughs, her husband, Doyle "Rusty" Price, and her brother, Pat Burroughs. A Visitation for Barbara will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. A Funeral Service Celebrating Barbara's Life will immediately follow visitation at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses: gofundme.com/f/Barbara-Price-funeral-expenses. Barbara's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.