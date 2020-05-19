Barbara Lowe Guillory, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 42. She was a resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her husband, Marlin Guillory, Jr.; children, Dylan Lowe, Christen Lowe, Genesis Guillory, Cameron Guillory and Kayne Guillory; grandchildren, Caroline Badeaux, Korbyn and Koltyn Lowe, and Kinsley Diamond; parents, Paul and George Anna Lowe; siblings, Christina, Robert and William Lowe; father in law and mother in law, Marlin and Bennie Guillory; sister in law, Talley Guillory Devillier and husband Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara loved being around her family and friends, especially cooking for them. She also enjoyed being outdoors. A private graveside service will be held. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.