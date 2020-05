Barbara Lowe Guillory, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 42. She was a resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her husband, Marlin Guillory, Jr.; children, Dylan Lowe, Christen Lowe, Genesis Guillory, Cameron Guillory and Kayne Guillory; grandchildren, Caroline Badeaux, Korbyn and Koltyn Lowe, and Kinsley Diamond; parents, Paul and George Anna Lowe; siblings, Christina, Robert and William Lowe; father in law and mother in law, Marlin and Bennie Guillory; sister in law, Talley Guillory Devillier and husband Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara loved being around her family and friends, especially cooking for them. She also enjoyed being outdoors. A private graveside service will be held. The family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.