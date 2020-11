Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara M. Kelly, 72, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. Visitation will be Tues., Nov. 24, from 9 am until religious services at 10 am at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 N. Street. Interment immediately following in Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Baton Rouge.

