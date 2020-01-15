Barbara M. Young, a native of Port Arthur, TX and a resident of Cumming, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Barbara was a longtime member of Istrouma Baptist Church, where she was the pastor's secretary for several years. She was also a school bus driver for the East Baton Rouge Public School Board. She is survived by her children, Dianne (Wayne) McKenzie of Dawsonville, GA, and Betty Jo (Craig) Faulkner of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Rhett (Lauren) McKenzie of Birmingham, AL, April M. (Dan) Zizich of Cumming, Clint Faulkner of Venice, Bailey Faulkner of Venice, and Carley Faulkner of Venice. Great-grandchildren, Cody and McKenzie Zizich of Cumming, and Stephen and Madi Beth McKenzie of Birmingham; sister, Billie M. Clayton of Crowley, LA, brother, Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Young; parents, Horace "Buster" Methvin and Lutisha Methvin; siblings, Gerald Methvin, Harvey Methvin, Dorothy Meeks, and Bonnie Perkins. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at Rabenhorst East from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 11:00, officiated by Rev. Ron Lambe. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mike Ansell, Glenn Methvin, Robert Clayton, Vance Perkins, Michael Clayton, and Zachary Bergeron. Memorial donations can be made to Istrouma Baptist Church Missions.
