Barbara entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the age of 57. Survived by her mother, Margie James; daughters, Miranda Williams and Treasure Patin; son, Elston Williams, Jr.; brothers, Mark James and Albert James, Jr.; grandchildren, Emeri Royal, Emir Royal, Emelya Williams and Carter Lagarde. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Zion Baptist Church Inner-City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Ricardo Handy officiating. Interment Rosehill Baptist Church Cemetery, Rosedale, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019