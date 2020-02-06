Barbara McCowan

Obituary
Barbara McCowan entered into eternal rest on February 2, 2020 at the age of 63. Survived by her spouse, Michael McCowan; mother, Annie Mae Bell; sisters, Mary Lee Williams and Dora Bell (Kenny); brothers, Leo Davis (Shelley), Leon Davis (Winona), George Bell (Mary Gail), Troy Bell and Moses Bell, Jr. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 South Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Larry James officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
