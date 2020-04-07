Barbara Mollere departed this life on Monday, April 6, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, LA. She was 72, a native of Labadieville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville. LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020