Barbara Murphy Lucas Mellen was born March 21, 1929 to Helene Munal Murphy and J.C. Murphy in Alexandria, LA. She passed away on May 24, 2019 in Baton Rouge of natural causes. Memorial services will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4455 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, on Saturday, June 15, 4pm with visitation from 2-4pm. Known as 'Bunny' to her grandchildren and others, she was raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1946. She earned a BS in education and continued at LSU for post-graduate studies. She taught school in Louisiana, Colorado, and California and married Jack Steve Lucas in 1953. They had five children. As a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church she taught Bible school and served in many capacities. She was an avid gardener and a talented artist. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Jack S. Lucas, MD; son, John Carlton (Corky) Lucas; son, Jack Steve Lucas Jr.; and grandson, John Carlton (JC) Lucas II. She is survived by 3 children: Kathryn Lucas Carlson and husband David Carlson, William Foster Lucas, and Mary Ann Lucas Monroe and husband Arlan Monroe; stepdaughters, Debra Fry and Cherie Chabot; grandchildren, Ruston Carlson, Allyson Carlson Anderson and husband Jonathan Anderson, Kari Carlson, Annie Carlson, Leann Lucas, Drew Lucas, Cory Lucas, Kyle Lucas, Lucas Monroe, Sean Monroe, and Katie Monroe; great-grandchildren, Jack Lucas and Jameson Lucas and step-grandchildren, Kelsey Correia, Jenna Harris, Jesse Harris, Chase Hill, and Rhilea Chabot. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 15, 2019

