Barbara Nola Porche passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Leslie Nola; brother, Sammy Nola; son, Dwayne Scott Porche. Barbara is survived by her sister, Francis Carpenter; daughter, Ashley Porche Clayton and husband Brian; grandson, Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.