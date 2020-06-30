Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Nola Porche passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Leslie Nola; brother, Sammy Nola; son, Dwayne Scott Porche. Barbara is survived by her sister, Francis Carpenter; daughter, Ashley Porche Clayton and husband Brian; grandson, Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store