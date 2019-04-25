|
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Barbara Polk Griffin, 75, a resident of Zachary, went to her Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by the love of her life, Don Griffin and family. She was a hair stylist for over 50 years in Zachary. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Zachary. She adored spending time with her family, friends, church members and those she served. She loved life, photography, baking, crafts, gardening and painting. She was a 1962 graduate of Zachary High School. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Zachary from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time at 3:00 pm conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Clinton. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Arthur "Don" Griffin Jr., daughter, Robin Griffin White (Tammy) of Zachary, sons, "Gene" Griffin (Susan) of Parker, CO and Jimmy Griffin (Nancy) of Grosse Tete, brother, Randy Polk (Linda) of Brownsfield, 20 grandchildren, Garrett (Erika), Erik, Georgia, Timmy (Sofia), Tommy (Luci), Jessica (Blake), Lizzie (Ben), Lacey (Robbie), John (Kaylie), Rachel, Joey, Brandi, Haley and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Carsey and Gladys Polk and brother, Carsey "Buddy" Polk. Pallbearers will be 9 grandsons and Clay Polk and honorary pallbearers are 9 granddaughters and Alisa Polk.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
