Born June 23, 1931 to Burton Ford Pope and Gladys Roberts Pope, Barbara Pope Crocker, was a native of Zachary and a resident of Baton Rouge until her death on May 3, 2020. She was a graduate of Zachary High School and SLI (now ULL), where she met the love of her life and husband of 55 years Sid Crocker. She is survived by children Rusty (Carla), Randy (Leanne) and Sherry Crocker, grandchildren Dallas and Davalyn Crocker, Savannah Craig, Dakota Crocker (Leah), and Kristin Holland (Jason), and great-grandchildren Emmy Crocker, and Elly and Aggie Craig. She is also survived by siblings Joyce McKenzie, Robin Pope (Betty), Dick Pope, and Patricia Babin (Harold). Additional surviving family members are step-grandaughters Tammy Ballard and April Hanson (Brian), and step-great-grandchildren Cade Cassels, Courtney Ballard, and Greyson Hanson. Barbara was preceded in death by husband Sid Crocker, parents Ford and Gladys Pope, brother Lee Pope, son-in-law Robert Ballard, and great-grandchildren Alec and Benjamin Craig. A memorial to Barbara's life will be held at a later date when we can gather together safely.

