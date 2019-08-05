Barbara Sauvinet Mistrot passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 80. She was the loving mother of Leslie Verdin, Kyle Lloyd Mistrot and the late Lucien Mistrot III. Daughter of the late Allen Sauvinet and Ada St. Germain Sauvinet. Sister of Eric Sauvinet (Sherry) and the late Lloyd Joseph Sauvinet. Proud grandmother of Susan, Stephanie and Sabrina Verdin. Godmother of the late Joseph Sauvinet. Also survived and fondly remembered by dear friends Patsy Allen and Suzette Serio. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ochsner Medical Center and Davita Dialysis for their professional care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019