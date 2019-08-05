Barbara Sauvinet Mistrot (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sauvinet Mistrot.
Service Information
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
701 W Virtue St
Chalmette, LA
70043
(504)-279-6376
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
701 W Virtue St
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
701 W Virtue St
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Sauvinet Mistrot passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 80. She was the loving mother of Leslie Verdin, Kyle Lloyd Mistrot and the late Lucien Mistrot III. Daughter of the late Allen Sauvinet and Ada St. Germain Sauvinet. Sister of Eric Sauvinet (Sherry) and the late Lloyd Joseph Sauvinet. Proud grandmother of Susan, Stephanie and Sabrina Verdin. Godmother of the late Joseph Sauvinet. Also survived and fondly remembered by dear friends Patsy Allen and Suzette Serio. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ochsner Medical Center and Davita Dialysis for their professional care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.