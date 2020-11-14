Barbara Schexnayder Delaville was a native of Donaldsonville and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She was born on May 12, 1936 and passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday November 14, 2020. There was nothing more important to Barbara than her family. As the oldest of thirteen children, she treasured her role of big sister by always looking out for her siblings and hosting gatherings to keep her large family connected. Her greatest source of pride and joy was the family that she and Don, her devoted husband of 64 years, raised together. Spending time with her children and their families was her favorite pastime. Her smile was brightest when she was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called her "Ta". After her retirement from LSU, she was actively involved in numerous organizations including, LSU Campus Club, Magnolia Woods Garden Club, the 39 Book Club and the Campus Club Book Club. She was a founding member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and participated in their Rosary group and Altar Society. She enjoyed weekly domino games with friends, monthly lunches with her Ascension Catholic classmates and anything else that involved spending time with others. Barbara was smart, strong, determined and thoughtful, always going out of her way to lend a helping hand to friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert F. Schexnayder and Laura Oubre Schexnayder. She is survived by her husband Don Delaville, her three children and their spouses, Dale Delaville (Shelly), Donna Lamonte (Larry), and Lisa Traina (Frank). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and their spouses: Amy Burford Carrico (Ryan), Todd Burford (Christina), Lauren Lamonte Tyler (Thomas), David Lamonte (Whitney) and Caroline Lamonte Smith (Spencer) and five great-grandchildren: Sadie and Matthew Burford, Grace and Molly Tyler, and Bradley Smith. Her twelve surviving siblings are Norbert F. Schexnayder, Jr., Wayne Schexnayder, Howard Schexnayder, Jerry Schexnayder, Betty Cavalier, Arlene Gaudin, Ruby Naquin, Brenda Matherne, Marcia Bridges, Glenn Schexnayder, Kathy Dykes, and Bruce Schexnayder. Pallbearers will be Todd Burford, David Lamonte, Ryan Carrico, Thomas Tyler and Spencer Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice or your favorite charity
. Arrangements are pending at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown.