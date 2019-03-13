Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Shuff Roussel. View Sign

A beautiful, gentle, and loving soul left this earth on March 12, 2019. Barbara Shuff Roussel was born on March 21, 1927, in Goose Creek, Texas, the only child of Roy and Claudia Haw Shuff. Her family moved to Morrow, Louisiana, when she was four years old. Barbara graduated from Morrow High School, then attended Louisiana College in Pineville, LA. She moved to Baton Rouge and began work at Standard Oil Company. She married Lewis G. Roussel in August 1947. They moved to Morgan City in 1973 and loved watching LSU football, baseball, and the New Orleans Saints together. Barbara was blessed with two sons, Michael L. Roussel, and wife Sherrill, and Lewis G. Roussel, Jr., and wife Lynda. She was also blessed with three grandchildren who she adored: Michael Roussel, Jr. and wife, Jamie; Jolie Pennington and husband, Coby, and Jordan Roussel and wife, Abbey; and great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy: Mary Claire, Emma Laine, Frances, Hance, Andrew, Anabelle, Isabelle, and Abel, with four bonus great grandchildren: Jaida, Jacie, Abby, and Emma Kate. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis G. Roussel; her parents, Roy and Claudia Shuff; and in-laws, Holenn and Augustine Roussel. She spent much of her widowed years, dancing and enjoying life with many friends in Morgan City, especially Theresa Blanchard. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Morgan City. Her family's circle of love will gather for a private celebration in honor of the loving and graceful life she lived.

426 West New River Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

