Barbara Strickland Nunnery
Barbara Strickland Nunnery, 69, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was the music director at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Clinton. There will be a graveside memorial service at 2pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Andrews in Clinton. She is survived by two daughters: Jessica Nunnery and Celia Nunnery; one sister, Nelda Milligan and husband Benjamin; one brother Ronald Strickland and his wife Jaana; seven grandchildren: Marlee Daniels, Camrin Sikes, River Woodard, Shannon Sikes Jr., Jordan Sikes, Isabelle Woodard, and Evangeleen Good; one great-grandchild, Zaniyah Daniels. She was preceded in death by parents Jordan and Juanita Strickland, sister Anita Rowe, husband John Nunnery, and life partner Judith Jackson. She devoted her life to music and gardening. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Andrews
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
