1/
Barbara Sue Easley Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Sue Easley Murray, a native of Magnolia, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her grandson, John Allen Spruell; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Murray; her daughter, Pamela Ann Murray Spruell; and three brothers: Clarence Easley, Gene Easley, and J.D. Easley. Private services will be held at Terry's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Osyka, MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved