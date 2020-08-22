Barbara Sue Easley Murray, a native of Magnolia, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her grandson, John Allen Spruell; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Murray; her daughter, Pamela Ann Murray Spruell; and three brothers: Clarence Easley, Gene Easley, and J.D. Easley. Private services will be held at Terry's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Osyka, MS.

