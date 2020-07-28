Barbara Sutton Kavanaugh passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 26, 2020. Barbara was born in Hodge, Louisiana and grew up in Ruston, Louisiana. She attended Ruston High School where she was Head Majorette, leading to the love of dance shared by all of her granddaughters. She received her B.S. in Education from Louisiana Tech University in 1955. While at Tech she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 1956, Barbara moved to Baton Rouge where she raised four children and attended Louisiana State University receiving her Masters in Library Science in 1978. She worked for 24 years at the LSU Center for Energy Studies, serving as general librarian and then as the Director of Data and Information Services. Faith and Family were most important to "Babs" as she was affectionately known by her family. She was humble, wise, and taught us to love and serve others, and the Lord, without ever expecting anything in return. She was a dedicated member of University United Methodist Church for 65 years and participated in every possible outreach program of the church with Kid's Hope Mentoring Program being extra special to her. Babs was involved in many charitable organizations including the Junior League of Baton Rouge and the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. Babs showered her family with unconditional love and support. Her smile and laugh will always be held close by her loved ones. She is survived by her children Michael Joseph Kavanaugh (Jayne), Laura Kavanaugh Harris (Jay), Paul Benjamin Kavanaugh (Jennifer), Sara Kavanaugh Sotile (Mike); a beloved brother and sister-in-law Reagan and Joyce Sutton of Ruston; her former husband Joseph Kavanaugh; her grandchildren Clayton Kavanaugh, Trenton Kavanaugh, Jacob Kavanaugh (Danica), Austin Suits, Brett Suits, Meg Harris Pool (John), Emily Harris Jewell (Robb), Alice Harris Griffith (Will), Molly Harris, Caroline Kavanaugh, Miles Kavanaugh, Michael Sotile (Emalee), Mary Sutton Sotile; her dear great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members and friends who were like family. She was predeceased by her loving parents Russell and Lucille Sutton. The family had a private memorial service in her honor. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to our mother by St. James Highland Court staff and Hospice of Baton Rouge staff. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to University United Methodist Church Kid's Hope Mentoring Program, 3350 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

