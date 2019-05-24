Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Swindler Robillard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Swindler Robillard died peacefully in her home on May 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 83 after a long battle with cancer. Barbara was born on February 29, 1936 in New Roads, LA to her parents, Patrick and Albertine Swindler. She married William "Harold" Robillard in 1956. The Robillards moved to Baton Rouge where Harold worked in the Exxon Refinery and Barbara worked at the Exxon Federal Credit Union. When Barbara retired, she dedicated her remaining time to her family by caring for her grandchildren and eventually her great-grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her husband, Harold Robillard; her sister Janet Callegan, and her husband Eddie; her son, Jeffery Robillard and his wife, Kathy; her daughter, Jennifer Robillard Thurman; her son, Todd Robillard and his wife, Tammie. Barbara is survived also by her grandchildren, Meghan Robillard Woodcox and her husband Nick, and their daughter Madeline; Shane Robillard, and his wife Ariel, and their son Grayson; Sarah Thurman LaGrone, and her husband, Matthew, and their children, Silas, Judah, and Saul; Kaitlynn Robillard, Hannah Bergeron, Bradley Bergeron, Kaci Robillard, and Kade Robillard. Barbara will be cremated and there will be no service held. Instead, the family will hold an intimate memorial on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at a private residence. In lieu of flowers, please donate on Barbara's behalf to .

