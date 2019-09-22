Barbara Thames Rogers, 66 years young, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Carpenter Hospice House in Lafayette, LA with her family by her side. Barbara was born on September 27, 1952 in Tylertown, MS. Barbara was a longtime resident of Tickfaw, LA and recently relocated with her husband to Abbeville, LA. Barbara will be missed by family and friends. She was the person that everyone turned to when they wanted to discuss a trouble or share a triumph. Barbara is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald G. Rogers; daughter, Lisa Bourgeois; son, Ronald S. Rogers (Marisa); grandchildren, Cuyler and Cody Bourgeois, and Madison and Jake Rogers; sister, Bobbie Costa; brothers, Robert and Pat Thames; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her son, Kenny Ray; son-in-law, James Bourgeois; father, Jesse Thames; mother, Thelma Dimaggio; and brother, Lee Thames. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. Bro. Rodney Taylor will officiate the service with interment to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019