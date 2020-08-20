Barbara Truax Clark, age 75, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A lifelong resident of Baker, Louisiana, Barbara graduated from Istrouma High School in 1962. She enjoyed travelling, bowling, crafting and her weekly card games with friends. She also loved her family of Christ at Foster Road Baptist Church. Survived by husband of 54 years, Frank Lynn Clark; daughters, Sherry Clark Evans (Tim) and Linda Clark Authement; and granddaughters, Emma, Sara and Allie Authement. Preceded in death by parents, Robert James and Agnes Truax; brother, Robert Eugene Truax; and son-in-law, Karey Authement. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service 11:00 AM, conducted by Reverend Michael Morris and Reverend Danny Miller of Foster Road Baptist Church. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA.

