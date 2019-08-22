Her children arise and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praises her. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. -- Proverbs 31:28-31. On August 20, Barbara V. Morgan beloved wife of Herbert Morgan, much loved mother of Sarah (Matt), Bryan (Kerie), and Chad, cherished Mawmaw B of Cooper, Carson, Elijah, Jeremiah, and Lela Grace entered her heavenly home. Barbara will be fondly remembered as everyone's favorite and leaves behind her siblings Sharon, Francis, Ray and Terry Voiselle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Chad, her parents Joesph Voiselle Sr. and Mable Wilson, brothers Joe and Jr. Voiselle, and nephew Timothy Avara. Services will be at Colyell Baptist Church with Visitation on Thurs 8/22 from 5-9 and Fri 8/23 from 12-2:30 with services starting at 2:30. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or St Jude Children's Hospital.