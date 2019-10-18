|
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
"We are of good courage; I Say and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8 Barbara W. Spillman died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was 86 years old and a resident of St. Francisville. She spent many years in the Insurance business and retired from Ameriprise. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 from 12 pm until service at 2 pm conducted by Ryan Stockstill. Burial will be in Richardson Cemetery, Spillman. She is survived by 3 sons, James B. Bailey and wife, Sissy, Thomas J. Bailey and wife, Aurora and David K. Bailey and wife, Lori. A sister, Juanita Laiche. Grandchildren, Jonathan Bailey, Carlos Lora, Oscar Lora, Sonny Stockstill, Ryan Stockstill and Clint Stockstill. And a special friend, Shirley Spillman. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Davis Spillman, a grandson, Matthew Bailey, parents, Brannoc and Bernice Wilkinson and a sister, Marjorie Raborn. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bailey, Carlos Lora, Clint Stockstill, Ryan Stockstill, Mikeal Kelly and Bill Raborn. We would like to thank Jonathan and Michelle Bailey, Stephanie Kerr, Pearl at Pearl's Nails, the caregivers from Little Bits and Dr. Brandon Tilley for all the years of care and support given to our mother. Memorial donations may be made to Healing Place Church – St. Francisville, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or American Diabetes Association – Baton Rouge, 2644 South Sherwood Forest Blvd., Ste. 122, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Barbara was a Godly woman who will be missed by everyone. We know she is with Jesus preparing a place for us. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
