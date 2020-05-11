Barbara Wise Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Wise Lee, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a member of Gray's Creek Baptist Church and loved to be around her family. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leon R. Lee, Sr.; children, Karen R. Lee (Clayton), and Susan Lee (Duane); grandchildren, Robbie, Chris, Eric, Chad, Sarah, Delayne, Brayli, and Brooke Ella; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Merle Saylor and Diane Shuler; brothers, Talmadge Wise and Allen Williams; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her son, Leon R. "Robbie" Lee, Jr.; parents, Oscar Wise and Thelma Williams; step-father, Wallace Williams; and siblings, Helen Berry and Wayne Wise. The family will hold a private graveside service at Felder Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved