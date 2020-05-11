Barbara Wise Lee, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a member of Gray's Creek Baptist Church and loved to be around her family. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leon R. Lee, Sr.; children, Karen R. Lee (Clayton), and Susan Lee (Duane); grandchildren, Robbie, Chris, Eric, Chad, Sarah, Delayne, Brayli, and Brooke Ella; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Merle Saylor and Diane Shuler; brothers, Talmadge Wise and Allen Williams; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her son, Leon R. "Robbie" Lee, Jr.; parents, Oscar Wise and Thelma Williams; step-father, Wallace Williams; and siblings, Helen Berry and Wayne Wise. The family will hold a private graveside service at Felder Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.